The Mumbai Municipal Corporation said on Thursday that all schools and institutions in Mumbai will be closed owing to the city's anticipated unusually high rains. This decision was made in response to the India Meteorological Department raising the alert level from 'orange' to'red', which indicated the forecasted arrival of heavy rain in Mumbai and its environs beginning at 8 pm today and lasting till Thursday afternoon. Due to the high priority placed on the citizens' safety and well-being, educational institutions have been closed during this projected period of severe rainfall as a precaution. Since Wednesday around noon, there has been heavy to extremely severe rain in various parts of the city. The city had an average rainfall of 76.45mm during the course of the ten-hour period on Wednesday between 12 pm and 6 pm. Mumbai School Holiday: All Government and Private Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut on July 27 as IMD Issues Red Alert Predicting Heavy Rainfall.

Mumbai Rains Today

View From Kharghar Skywalk

Mumbai University Postpones Exams Due to Red Alert

Mumbai University postpones all exams scheduled for today (27th July), due to heavy rain and red alert by IMD#MumbaiRains #MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/QZnaBEm000 — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 27, 2023

Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai Receives Heavy Rainfall

#MumbaiRains Current update:-It is raining heavily in few parts of Mumbai,Thane and Navi Mumbai.Most parts of Raigad District also receiving heavy rains.More rains to come as there are cloudbands off coast with favourable winds. pic.twitter.com/f4CY9AlKEL — Weather daily (@Weatherdaily3) July 26, 2023

IMD Issues Red Alert for Mumbai

Indian Meteorological Department (Mumbai) has issued Extremely Heavy Rainfall Warning (Red Alert) for Mumbai City & Suburban area from 8pm today till tomorrow afternoon In view of this, considering the safety of students as a top priority, the Municipal Commissioner and… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 26, 2023

