Mumbai Reports 751 Coronavirus Cases, 5 Deaths Today, COVID-19 Tally Reaches 7,625, Toll Jumps to 295

Mumbai, May 1: Mumbai reported 751 coronavirus cases on Friday taking the number of patients in the financial capital of India to 7,625. Five people also lost their lives in Mumbai on May 1. Till now, the deadly virus has claimed the lives of 295 people in the maximum city. Over 1,500 patients have also recovered from coronavirus in Mumbai. Lockdown Extended in India Till May 17: Flights, Tains, Inter-State Road Travel Remains Shut; Know What is Open And Shut, Allowed And Disallowed in Red, Orange And Green Zones.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra witnessed the sharpest spike in the coronavirus cases, the western state of India reported 1,008 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The number of cases reached 11,506 in the state. The death toll in Maharashtra also increased to 485. Apart from Mumbai, Thane and Pune have also been listed in the red zone districts of the state. In Maharashtra, 1773 people have recovered so far for COVID-19. India Reports Biggest Single-Day Jump in Coronavirus Death Toll as 77 Die in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Count Reaches 35,365.

Here is COVID-19 Tally For Mumbai:

Meanwhile, in India, 35,365 people have contracted COVID-19 so far, while 1,152 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus. Till now, 9,065 people have recovered from coronavirus. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are currently, 25,148 active cases in the country. Indian Railways Extends Cancellation of Passenger Train Services Till May 17.

Amid the rising coronavirus cases, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday extended the lockdown for two more weeks till May 17. The MHA issued the order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The decision was taken to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. Though, the Indian railways cancelled all the passenger trains till May 17, but it will operate “Shramik Special” trains to carry stranded migrant labourers, students and tourist to their home towns.