Indian Railways Extends Cancellation of Passenger Train Services Till May 17

New Delhi, May 1: The Indian Railways on Friday extended the cancellation all passenger train services till May 17. The decision was taken after the Centre extended the coronavirus lockdown for two more weeks. The Indian railways said that the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places would be carried out by "Shramik Special" trains. Special Trains From Nasik to Lucknow, Jaipur to Patna, Kota to Hatia And More: Full List of Trains That Will Run Today to Ferry Migrants, Students, Tourists.

However, the freight and parcel train operations will continue as before. Each special train will carry around 1,000-1,200 people and the fare will by the state governments. The Railways also asked the state governments to make adequate arrangements for the screening of passengers at the respective destinations. The Indian Railways has begun operating ‘Shramik Special’ trains from May 1.

Cancellation of all passenger train services extended till May17. Movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists,students&other persons stranded at different places to be carried out by Shramik special trains. Freight&Parcel train operations shall continue: Ministry of Railways — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

Earlier in the day, the central government announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 17. The MHA issued the order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. It also gave a list of what will remain open and shut in red, orange and green zones.