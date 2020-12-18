Mumbai, December 18: In a tragic incident, a food delivery boy died when an overspeeding Mercedes car hit his scooty in Oshiwara area of Mumbai. According to an ANI update, the car driver has been arrested. The uncle of the deceased said, "An an overspeeding car lost control and jumped a divider, hitting my nephew's scooty. He died in hospital later."

According to a Times of India report, amid COVID-19 pandemic Maharashtra witnessed more fatal road crashes in January-October 2020 period than during the same period in 2019. Nashik topped the list with 610 deaths this year, while Pune (Rural) and Ahmednagar each reported 520 deaths. Kandivali Freak Accident Caught on Video: Pillion Bike Rider Crushed to Death in Mumbai Suburb After Metro Rail Barricade Falls.

Earlier this week, one person was seriously injured and 10 vehicles were damaged after a truck driver lost control of his vehicle, which went on to hit multiple vehicles on the bypass road of Mumbai-Bangalore Highway near Navale Bridge in Pune on Wednesday morning.

