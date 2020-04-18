Mumbai Sees Highest Single-Day Surge of 184 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Jumps by 328 Across Maharashtra

Coronavirus Outbreak in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, April 18: In the highest single-day surge so far, Mumbai recorded 184 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. The alarming jump in the number of infections has taken the city-wide toll above the 2,200-mark. The death toll, as per the last update of the State Health Department, stands at 117 in Mumbai. The overall fatality count in Maharashtra is 201. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All Parts of India.

"Mumbai sees the highest number of COVID-19 cases today as 184 people tested positive," said the update issued by the Maharashtra Health Department. Across Maharashtra, the tally has increased by 378, with Pune recording the highest number of cases after Mumbai.

In Navi Mumbai and Panvel, lying between the two populous towns of Mumbai and Pune, a total of seven and two new COVID-19 infections were recorded, respectively. Thane, Vasai-Virar and Bhiwandi - located in the vicinity of Greater Mumbai region - nine, one and three new cases were reported, respectively.

"328 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded today in Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases to 3,648 in the state. Highest 184 of the new cases recorded in Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai area followed by Pune at 78 cases," said the statement issued by the Health department.

See District/Corporation-Wise New Cases

Nationwide, the number of coronavirus cases increased to 14,792 -- with a total of 991 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours. The death count reached 488, whereas, the number of recoveries was recorded t be 2,015 so far.