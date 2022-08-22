Mumbai, August 22: A horrifying incident has come to light where a 17-year-old teenager ended his life by jumping off a 3-storey building in Vasai on Monday morning, Mid-Day reported.

Reportedly, the boy had left his house at 7:30 am saying he is going for private coaching classes but instead he went on the terrace of the building and jumped. The neighbours came outside after hearing a loud noise and found the boy lying in a pool of blood. They covered the boy's body with a towel and alerted the cops. Mumbai Shocker: Teen Beaten to Death by Inmates at Children's Home in Matunga; Four Detained.

"The boy was cheerful, and would always interact with neighbours and exchange pleasantries with them," the media outlet reported quoting a local as saying. The boy's family members, neighbours are clueless as to what happened to him suddenly and why he took such a step. Meanwhile, the body was sent to a hospital for an autopsy. A probe has been launched into the matter, said police.

