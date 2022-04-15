Mumbai, April 15: The Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly stalking a 21-year-old college student. Police officials said that the 24-year-old stalked the student for nearly two hours last month while she was taking her everyday morning walk.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the alleged incident took place on March 26 around 5.30 am when the student left her building and a church during a morning walk.

"She saw a biker staring at her but ignored him and walked till a nearby fort. She again saw him there staring at her…She again ignored him and went to a medical store, which is over 2 km away. While coming out of the store, she saw the man again," an officer said.

Post this, the woman noted down the number of the bike and took a rickshaw to go home. "Around 7.20 am, when she went to buy groceries, she found the man seated on a bike below her building staring at her. As she called the police control room, the man fled," the officer added

Following this, the woman approached Khar who did not get any leads from CCTV camera footage. However, with the help of the bike registration number, the police managed to track the owner, a resident of Gujarat. "The owner said he sold the bike for Rs 10,000 a person named Sagar Chavan", an officer said.

Acting on the lead, the police arrested Chavan and produced him before a magistrate court, which granted him bail for Rs 10,000, as stalking is a bailable offence.

