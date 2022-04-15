Responding to MNS chief Raj Thackeray's mosque remark, Maharashtra cabinet minister and Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said that instead of removing loudspeakers, one should use the same to speak about rising inflation. "One should speak about petrol, diesel or CNG and should notice the recent 2-3 years, not the last 60 years," Thackeray said.

Check tweet:

