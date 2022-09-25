Nashik, Sep 25: A 54-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife following a quarrel at their house in Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said on Sunday.

Dilip Rangnath Kadam was found dead at his house in Wadalagaon area in Indiranagar late on Saturday night, an official said.

Kadam, a mechanic, was living in a rented accommodation with his second wife, he said.

Residents in the area alerted the victim's relatives, when foul smell started emanating from the house, following which the lock of the house was broken and the man was found lying in a pool of blood, the official said.

The victim's hands and feet were tied with a rope and he was attacked with a sharp weapon on his stomach, he said.

As per preliminary reports, Kadam's wife had quarrelled with him, as a result of which she allegedly killed him with the help of accomplices two days ago, the official said.

A case has been registered with Indiranagar police and further investigations are on, he added.

