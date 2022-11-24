Mumbai, November 24: The Mumbai Police recently arrested a man for allegedly extorting money from women by threatening to upload their personal pictures on Instagram. The accused has ben identified as Pukraj Dewasi alias Rajveer Singh. The Goregaon police arrested Dewasi on Tuesday night from Aarey Colony.

Police officials said that the accused used a unique modus operandi where he would post innumerable pictures of himself inside Rajasthani palaces on social media. After uploading the pictures, the accused used to send friend requests to women who would accept thinking that he is a royal. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Andheri Woman's Family Trip to Dubai Gets Spoilt After Fake Website Dupes Her of Rs 6.8 Lakh.

An officer said that the accused used to befriend women and make them believe that he was in love with them. Post which, he would request the women to share personal photos, which he later used for extortion. The incident came to light when a 30-year-old married woman from Goregaon fell into his trap.

She approached the police when he threatened to make her personal pictures viral unless she paid him. Speaking to Mid-day, an an officer of the Goregaon police station said, "Afraid of slander, the complainant gave more than Rs 4 lakh to the accused. But as his demands were not ending, she was forced to approach the police on November 10 and register a complaint." Mumbai Shocker: One-Year-Old Girl Sleeping With Mother on Footpath in Santacruz Kidnapped, Rescued Within 48 Hours From Solapur; Accused Arrested.

After arresting the accused, police found that Dewadi was also nabbed by the Juhu police in a similar case in 2021. Recently, he was released on bail. Cops said that the accused is a native of Rajasthan. The cops also said that his Instagram account has pictures of stunning palaces among other things. Officials said that the accused has so far blackmailed over 50 women.

