Mumbai, March 28: The Mumbai police recently booked four members of a family after they allegedly assaulted a man whose brother pushed their dog after the pet tore off his trousers piece. Police officials said that the incident took place on Sunday when their pet dog tore off a piece of a man's trousers.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the victim has been identified as Rammohan Gupta (40), a resident of Ganesh Nagar in Kandivali West. As per the complaint, Gupta's brother Mohit (26) was returning home when the pet dog allegedly started barking at him and even went on to tear off his trousers. Mumbai: Man Booked For Negligent Conduct After His Adopted Stray Dog Bites Teen in Andheri.

In his complaint, Gupta said that the dog belonged to their neighbour Jai Chauhan (22). Gupta said that his brother pushed the dog away after the per tore his trousers and the same was noticed by Chauhan. Following this, Chauhan started to abuse Mohit which soon led to an argument between the two. Later, Mohit called his brother, who reached the spot and apologised to Chauhan.

After issuing an apology, Gupta reached home, however, Chauhan’s mother Jaishree thronged into their house and started hitting him. "As Gupta pushed Jaishree in self defence, Chauhan’s sister Komal assaulted Gupta with her slippers alleging that he hit her mother," a police officer said.

As soon as Gupta retaliated, two more members of the Chauhan family barged into his house and hurled stones at Gupta and his family. The two men identified as Jai and Aniket event went on to ransack Gupta's house and reportedly broke his furniture besides household items. Mumbai Man Akshay Ridlan Develops Tags With QR Code To Keep Track of Stray Dogs.

"Gupta, who was injured, then called up Mohit, who had left to meet a friend in the neighbourhood," the officer added. By the time Mohit rushed to his family’s aid, the Chauhan family had left the place. Post this, Mohit alerted the cops. Based on a complaint by the Gupta family, the police booked four members of Chauhan family under various sections of IPC.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2023 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).