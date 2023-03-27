Mumbai, March 27: Oshiwara police have booked a man for negligent conduct after he reportedly unleashed his adopted stray dog on youngsters playing in the building premise of the luxury Brighton Tower at Second Cross Road in Andheri (West) on March 23.

TOI reported that 14-year-old Siddhant Gupta (Son of film producer Ketan Gupta) was bitten by an adopted stray while he was playing in the society compound with his friends at around 9.30 pm.

Oshiwara police have yet to apprehend the culprit, identified as Rajkumar Shahabadi, who has been booked under the bailable offence. Gupta and the members of the society claimed that this was the third such incident on the building premises.

Shahabadi's dog bit two people in May last year, after which an FIR was registered against him.

Gupta said that his son, who was the third victim of the bog bite had a lucky escape adding that he was totally shaken due to the incident.

As per the report, the CCTV camera from the building captured Shahabadi opening the gate and the dog charging towards the boy.

This comes after a pack of stray dogs mauled an elderly woman in Zanskar region of Kargil in Ladakh on Saturday. Tsering Kunzess (79) was killed near her residence where she had been living alone. She was cremated by the district administration as she had no family member.

