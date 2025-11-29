Mumbai, November 29: Mumbai residents in the northern suburbs are set to face an 18-hour water cut next week as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carries out crucial maintenance work on a major pipeline network. The shutdown will affect large parts of Kandivali and Borivali between the afternoon of December 4 and the morning of December 5, impacting thousands of households across both eastern and western pockets.

According to a statement issued by the civic body on Friday, engineers will be connecting two 900 mm-diameter aqueducts to streamline water flow and improve long-term supply efficiency in the region. This upgrade is part of an ongoing effort to strengthen Mumbai’s ageing water distribution system and reduce leakages. Mumbai Water Cut News: BMC Announces 15% Supply Disruption Across 14 Wards for 24 Hours on December 3, Check List of Affected Areas.

The operation is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm on December 4, with work expected to continue overnight until 7:30 am on December 5. During this 18-hour window, water supply to several localities—including Chikoowadi, Jaun Pada, Gorai, parts of Kandivali West, and surrounding areas—will remain completely suspended. Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Announces 22-Hour Shutdown of Water Supply in Parts of City on November 14-15; Check List of Affected Areas.

The BMC has also issued a specific advisory for Kandivali (East) neighbourhoods such as Thakur Village and Samata Nagar, which normally receive water between 6:25 pm and 8:25 pm. Since the shutdown begins earlier in the afternoon, these areas will not get any supply on December 4. Regular supply is expected to resume from the evening of December 5, once the connection work is completed and lines are stabilised.

Urging residents to plan ahead, the civic body has appealed to citizens to store adequate water, use it judiciously, and avoid any wastage during the shutdown period. With large parts of Kandivali and Borivali set to be affected, households, shops, and housing societies may need to adjust their daily routines until services return to normal.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

