Mumbai, April 8: In an unfortunate incident in Mumbai, a 26-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide nearly two months after getting married. The incident came to light when the deceased woman's body was found at her mother's residence in Santacruz (East) on Sunday night, April 6. While no suicide note was discovered from the crime scene, the reasons behind the woman's extreme step remain unclear.

After the incident, the police registered an accidental death report and began investigating the matter, reports FPJ. The deceased woman was identified as Neha Mishra, who worked as an accountant in the diamond market at Bandra-Kurla Complex. During the preliminary investigation, cops found that Neha, who got married just two months ago, was living at her maternal home. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills 3-Year-Old Girl in Taloja, Planned To Demand Ransom From Girl’s Father To Recover Online Gaming Loss.

It is also reported that she was alone at her mother's home in Santacruz at the time of the incident as her mother had gone to visit a nearby temple. When Neha's mother returned home at around 10.30 PM, she was shocked to find her daughter's lifeless body. Cops said that the deceased woman ended her life by hanging herself with a saree. Mumbai Shocker: Newborn Baby Found Dead in Airport Toilet Dustbin, Police Launch Probe.

Meanwhile, neighbours and other local residents described Neha as a soft-spoken and reserved individual. They said that Neha mostly kept to herself and seemed to be fine the last few times they saw her.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

