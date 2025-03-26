Mumbai Airport witnessed a shocking incident after a newborn’s body was discovered in a toilet dustbin, sparking concern among authorities and passengers. The Sahar Police have registered a case against an unidentified person and initiated an investigation to determine who abandoned the infant. Airport staff reportedly found the body while cleaning the washroom, prompting immediate police intervention. Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage and questioning potential witnesses to track down the person responsible. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses. Mumbai Shocker: Man Sexually Assaults Female Colleague in Andheri, Threatens To Leak Obscene Pictures of Her on Social Media; Arrested.

Newborn Baby's Body Found in Airport Toilet Dustbin in Mumbai

#BREAKING: A newborn's body was found in a toilet dustbin at Mumbai Airport, causing a stir. Sahar Police registered a case against an unknown person and launched an investigation to identify the individual responsible for abandoning the baby: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/7dVOkZsX2a — IANS (@ians_india) March 26, 2025

