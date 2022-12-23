Mumbai, December 23: The Mumbai police recently booked a 50-year-old school teacher for allegedly assaulting three students during her class in Snatacruz. As per reports, the teacher has been booked for brutally assaulting and thrashing three school students, all ten-year-old boys during her class. Reportedly, the incident took place earlier this month.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused has been identified as Shubhangi Ubale. Police officials said that Ubale teaches English to students from class 1 to class 4 at the Taraben Master English Primary School in Santacruz. The incident came to light after school authorities filed a complaint against the teacher. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Uploads Obscene Pictures of Wife on Instagram To Take Revenge After She Files Dowry Harassment Case; Accused and Live-In Partner Booked.

Cops said that the entire assault incident was caught on the school's CCTV camera. Rutuja Vetkar, the headmistress of the primary section on Wednesday approached the police and lodged a complaint against Ubale. In her complaint, Vetkar said that on December 7, she receive a complaint from the mother of a class 4 student of the school.

"The parent had stated that her son was punched and kicked by Ubale in the class, and also told us that two other students had also been similarly assaulted. I took her to the principal and we subsequently checked the CCTV footage of the concerned classroom," Vetkar told cops.

She also stated that Ubale called the three students and then went on to hit them on the face and back. Shockingly, the teacher also kicked the students after the trio fell on the ground and twisted their arms. After taking the matter with school’s higher authorities, Vetkar lodged a complaint. After submitting a complaint, an FIR was registered immediately. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

Balasaheb Tambe, senior police inspector of Santacruz police station said, "We have booked the accused for assault under the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The matter is being investigated and no arrests have been made as yet."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2022 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).