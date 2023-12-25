Mumbai, December 25: On Saturday, December 25, the ex-girlfriend of a 20-year-old man from Powai, Mumbai, was charged with aiding and abetting his suicide, over two months after the man is said to have hung himself. The father of the 20-year-old college student, Sachin Howal, has stated in his police complaint that Pratham Howal hung himself on November 1 because he was unable to bear the blackmail from his ex-girlfriend.

He alleged that the woman threatened to implicate him in a second police case and was demanding Rs 1 lakh from the young man. Mumbai: Jealous Lover Attacks Two Youths With Chopper for Talking to His Ex-Girlfriend in Powai, Booked.

The victim and his former lover broke up earlier this year after dating for a year. Pratham Howal, a college student, had also spent nearly three months in prison after his ex-girlfriend made a complaint to the police claiming that he was stalking her. Meanwhile, the girl was recently mentioned in the police complaint after the deceased's mobile displayed chat chats in which the ex-girlfriend had been "threatening" to make another complaint against him.

Previously, the woman claimed that the man had been following her and had filed a complaint against him at the Kandivali police station. Before being given bail, he spent three months in Taloja jail following his detention in connection with the stalking case. Now, the man's father has filed a complaint claiming that his son was traumatised as a result of this. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Demands Rs 5 Lakh From Ex-Girlfriend After She Rejects His Marriage Proposal, Threatens to Leak Private Photos.

According to the young deceased's father's police complaint, the girl started talking to him again after he was released from prison. This time, he claimed, she demanded money and threatened to have him sent back to jail if he didn't pay.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2023 09:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).