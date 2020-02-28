Mumbai Toddler Loses 3 Fingers Of His Right Hand in a Freak Escalator Accident in R Mall, Mulund

Escalator (Representational Image) (Photo Credits: Pxfuel)

Mumbai, February 28: In a freak escalator mishap, a 22-month old toddler lost three fingers from his right hand. According to a Times of India report, the incident took place in R Mall in Mulund when the child's fingers got stuck in the gap in a down escalator’s handrail when he tried to climb on to it on the ground floor. His father an auto-rickshaw driver rushed him to KEM hospital as he couldn't afford the fees quoted by private hospitals.

However, the child's middle, ring and little finger couldn't be reattached. Mulund police registered an FIR against the people responsible for operating the lift. Mall authorities, on the other hand, denied the allegations levelled and said that the accident could have been due to a technical fault in the escalator. However, in the latest update, the authorities said that the investigation revealed that there was no technical issue with the escalator. Bihar Freak Accident at Crematorium: 4 People Killed, 17 Injured as Lightning Strikes During Funeral.

The accident happened when the child was on a shopping trip with his family members at the mall before his second birthday. The child's father makes less than Rs 1000 a day and he was therefore not in a condition to get his son admitted to any of the private hospitals.