Mumbai, August 24: Those travelling by Mumbai local trains are looking online to find out if there is a mega block in the city on Sunday, August 24. This comes amid the general perception that a mega block in Mumbai affects local train services in the maximum city every Sunday. "Is there a mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, August 24?" and "Will Mumbai local train services be affected on Central, Western and other lines?" are some of the questions whose answers people are looking for.

It must be noted that every Sunday, a mega block affects local train services in Mumbai; however, the Sunday mega block does not always affect all railway lines operating in the city. According to the railways' announcement, there will be a Sunday mega block in Mumbai on the Central and Transharbour lines. This means that the railways have not announced any Sunday mega block for the Western, Harbour, and Uran lines. ‘Modi Express’ for Ganpati Festival 2025: Special Train Operates From Mumbai to Konkan Ahead of Ganesh Mahotsav; Passengers Get Tickets Quickly (Watch Video).

Is There a Sunday Mega Block on August 24? Which Lines Are Affected?

The Sunday mega block of August 24 will be undertaken on the Central and Transharbour lines. A four-hour, 50-minute mega block will be on the Central line's Up and Down slow lines between Matunga and Mulund stations from 11:05 AM to 3:55 PM. Similarly, a five-hour mega block will be observed on the Transharbour line's Up and Down lines between Thane and Vashi/Nerul stations. The mega block on the Transharbour line will be from 11:10 AM to 4:10 PM.

While the mega block will be undertaken on the Central and Transharbour lines, the railways have not announced any mega blocks for the Western, Uran, and Harbour lines. Additionally, the Western Railway had announced a night block at Vasai Road Yard. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Indian Railways Announces 380 Ganpati Special Trains to Ensure Smooth Travel for Passengers During Festive Season.

The Jumbo block was undertaken from 00:30 to 04:30 hours at Vasai Road Yard over Goods lines during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, August 23-24, to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling, and overhead equipment.

Fact check

Claim : A mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, August 24 will affect local train services in the city. Conclusion : There is a mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, August 24. However, the railways have announced a mega block only for the Central and Transharbour lines. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2025 08:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).