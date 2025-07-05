Is There Sunday Mega Block on July 6, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know

Mumbai, July 5: As the first Sunday of July 2025 approaches, people in Mumbai and those travelling by the local trains wonder if there is a Sunday mega block in the city on July 6. The general perception among the people is that every Sunday, there is a mega block in Mumbai. It is believed that the mega block, announced by the railways, affects local train services, thereby leaving confusion among Mumbaikars and those travelling by the local trains. Scroll below to find out if there is a Sunday mega block on July 6, 2025.

It is worth noting that Sunday's mega block does affect local train services in Mumbai; however, it does not always affect all railway lines operating in the city. According to the Sunday mega block announced by the railways, there will be a mega block on Sunday, July 6, on the Central, Harbour, and Transharbour lines. The railways have not announced a Sunday mega block for the Uran and Western lines. Is July 05 Bank Holiday? Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on 1st Saturday Falling on 5th July 2025? All You Need To Know.

Is There a Sunday Mega Block on June 29? Which Lines Are Affected?

As per the announcement, there will be a Sunday mega block on Central, Harbour, and Transharbour lines on July 6. The mega block on the Central line will be on Up and Down fast lines between Matunga and Mulund stations. Notably, the Central line mega block will be from 11:05 AM to 3:45 PM. Similarly, there will be a five-hour mega block on Harbour line's Up and Down lines between Vashi and Panvel station from 11:05 AM to 4:05 PM.

The railways have also announced a five-hour mega block on the Transharbour line, which will be operational between Thane and Vashi stations. The mega block will be in effect from 11:05 AM to 4:05 PM. Commuters must keep in mind that Mumbai local train services will not be affected on Uran and Western lines as the railways have not announced any mega block for these railway lines in the city. As mentioned above, there will be a Sunday mega block on July 6. Indian Railways Fare Hike: Will Mumbai Local Train Ticket Prices Increase From July 01? Check New Ticket Slabs, Tatkal Reservation Changes and Other Key Details.

The Sunday mega block of July 6 will be on Central, Harbour, and Transharbour lines only. Local train services in Mumbai will continue to function normally on Uran and Western lines on Sunday, July 6.

Claim : General perception is that every Sunday, there is a mega block in Mumbai, which affects local train services Conclusion : There is a Sunday mega block in Mumbai on July 6. However, the railways have announced a mega block only for the Central, Harbour, and Transharbour lines Full of Trash Clean

