Meerut (UP), June 25: A one-year-old girl died after being run over by a car near Raghav Kunj Colony in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, police said on Wednesday. Kajal was playing near the Nauchandi ground on Tuesday night when a speeding car hit her, Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh said, adding that the girl was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The police said they have taken the car driver, Baghpat resident Shivam Sirohi, into custody and impounded the vehicle. Accident Caught on Camera in Ghaziabad: 3 Killed, 2 Others Injured After Speeding Car Rams Bike on Delhi-Meerut Expressway; Video Surfaces.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant sections, and further legal action is underway, the SP said. Kajal was the daughter of a balloon vendor from Rajasthan.