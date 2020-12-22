Mumbai, December 22: People in the financial capital will face a 15 percent water shortage due to repair of the Chlorine Injection Point at Yevai and replacement of valves on the main water pipeline at Ghatkopar High Reservoir.

According to reports, work started from 10 am on December 22 and will continue till 10 am on Wednesday. Water supply will be completely cut off in Ghatkopar and Kurla during these 24 hours. Night Curfew in Maharashtra From December 22 to January 5; 14-Day Institutional Quarantine Mandatory For Passengers Arriving From Europe and Middle East.

While, in the above two areas, water will be cut off for 24 hours, there will be a 15 percent cut in water supply in the rest of the city for 24 hours.BMC has further shared, that all areas, except F North (Wadala), F South (Parel) and T (Mulund) will get 15 per cent less water on Tuesday and Wednesday. BMC has appealed people to store water and use it sparingly during this period.

The BMC has further plans to replace the 1,400 mm diameter valve of the main pipeline at Ghatkopar High Reservoir. As a result, the water supply will be reduced by 15 per cent in the city.

