Mumbai, March 4: The festival of Holi might bring some much needed relief from the scorching heat and summer for Mumbaikars if IMD's prediction comes true. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that starting next week Mumbai could see some rainfall activity. This is due to the interaction of the easterly and westerly winds with the change in season.

Speaking to the Times of India, an IMD official said that Mumbai could receive drizzle accompanied by thunder on the evening of March 7, which is next week. "Such type of weather conditions during pre monsoon period are generally short lived. The interaction of dry winds coming from the land with the moist winds coming from the Bay of Bengal are likely to cause the drizzle," the official said. India Sees Hottest February Since 1901, Summer To Be Hotter, Says IMD.

The news of the maximum city receiving showers on Holi, the festival of colours comes after IMD said that February was the warmest in the past 122 years. It must be noted that on Friday, the maximum temperatures in Mumbai were above normal. The IMD Colaba and Santa Cruz observatory recorded day temperatures of 33. 6 degrees and 35. 5 degrees respectively.

Rainfall Activities Over Madhya Maharashtra

Rain and ⛈️ activities may spread over many parts of #Rajasthan, parts of west #MadhyaPradesh and parts of Madhya #Maharashtra, north #Marathwada and #Vidarbha. Isolated light rain and #thunderstorm may occur over #Gujarat.https://t.co/f7TLARS5rm — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) March 3, 2023

Reportedly, these temperatures were two degrees and three degrees above normal temperature for the city. SkymetWeather has said that rainfall activities is likely to spread over various parts of Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, parts of Madhya Maharashtra,, north Marathwada and Vidarbha. "Isolated light rain and #thunderstorm may occur over #Gujarat" it said in a tweet.

