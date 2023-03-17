Mumbai, March 17: Mumbai and its surrounding areas including Thane have continued to receive unseasonal rainfall in the month of March. On Thursday, Mumbaikars woke up to a rainy day with continuous showers of spells bringing the temperature down while in the evening, netizens flooded Twitter with #MumbaiRains pictures and videos as rains lashed various parts of the maximum city once again.

Now, weather experts have predicted more rainfall for Mumbai during the weekend. Twitter user Mumbai Weather took to the microblogging site and said that the city could receive more light rainfall in the next few days with a dip in temperatures. Meanwhile, Sushma Nair, a scientist at IMD told Indian Express that said that Mumbai will continue to receive rainfall for the next two days. Mumbai Rains: Unseasonal Rainfall Continues to Lash City in March, Mumbaikars Get Respite From Sweltering Heat (See Pics and Videos).

More Light Rains Likely for the Next Few Days

Raining in few parts of Mumbai. More light rains likely next few days with dip in temperatures. #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Weather (@IndiaWeatherMan) March 16, 2023

The Extended Range Forecast in a weather forecast said, "Due to likely rainfall/thunderstorm activity over most parts of the country during the next four to five days, maximum temperatures are very likely to be near normal or below normal over most parts of the country during most days of the week."

While the city has been receiving light to moderate rainfall on and off in the last few days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the quantity of rainfall in the maximum city was below the measurable limit. The sudden showers of spells in March in Mumbai have been a blessing for Mumbaikars with the temperature dropping significantly. Mumbai Weather Forecast for March 17, 2023: Light Rains, Thunderstorms Likely To Continue.

On Thursday, IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded 34 degrees Celsius while the Colaba observatory recorded 32.2 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, the minimum temperatures were 26.2 degrees and 25.8 degrees at Santacruz and Colaba respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2023 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).