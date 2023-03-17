There was a downpour in parts of Mumbai early Friday morning after the city woke up to a rainy morning on Thursday witnessing a light drizzle accompanied by thunder activity. Due to the unseasonal rains on Thursday evening suburban train services were delayed by 15 to 20 minutes on the Central Railway’s Main and Harbour Lines during peak hours. Mumbai Weather Forecast for March 17, 2023: Light Rains, Thunderstorms Likely To Continue.

Heavy Rains in Kurla

Unseasonal Rains and Thunder

#MumbaiRains heavy rains ☔🌧️ with thunder ⚡ lash Mumbai during March pic.twitter.com/66BiqjfXYp — 💝🌹💖jaggirmRanbir💖🌹💝 (@jaggirm) March 16, 2023

Light Rain in Vile Parle

Mumbai Rains in March

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)