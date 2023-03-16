Mumbai, March 16: Mumbaikars woke up to rains accompanied with thunderstorms on Thursday morning which brought some much needed relief to the citizens from the scorching heat. Earlier, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that the city is likely to receive light rains till weekend.

The IMD also said that the weather activity will not be intense enough to cause any disruption and may rather remain patchy and fleeting in nature. Mumbai Weather Forecast and Update: Mercury Dips As Unseasonal Rainfall Continues, Intense Downpour Likely During Weekend.

The weather department said that apart from Mumbai areas like Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad may also experience hailstorm along with thunderstorm and lightning on March 17. Mumbai Rains Today! Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorm Lash Parts of City, Mumbaikars Share Pics and Videos of Unseasonal Downpour.

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and light to moderate rain with winds with speed of 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ahmednagar, Jalna, Hingoli, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nasik, Aurangabad, Palghar and Thane.

Skymetweather in its weather report for Mumbai said that heat is likely to abate from the financial capital, at least for the next few days. The day temperature is expected to plunge close to normal of 32-33 degree by this weekend. It further said that Mumbai may report maximum of 35 degree today and dipping further by 2-3 degree later.

Before the rain on Monday, heatwave conditions were seen in Mumbai wherein maximum temperatures of one of the days i.e. March 12 was the highest in India.

