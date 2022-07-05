Mumbai, July 5: In a heartwarming news, a 38-year-old woman from Mira Road who accidentally transferred Rs 7 lakh to a wrong bank account was able to retrieve her money, all thanks to the cyber police.

Interestingly, the beneficiary who received the amount due to accidental transfer refused to return the money saying that he won a lottery. Chennai Shocker: Ola Driver Beats 34-Year-Old Techie to Death After Fight Over Number of Passengers in His Cab, Arrested.

According to a report in the Times of India, the alleged incident took place on June 29, when the woman from Mira Road was trying to transfer the money to one of her relatives. In what can be seen as a mix up, the woman entered the wrong account number, thereby sending the money to an account holder in Mumbai.

Check tweet:

Realising her mistake, the woman approached her bank who refused to help saying that it was her mistake. On June 30, the woman approached the cyber cell department of the Vasai Virar police seeking assistance. Following this, the cops tracked the account holder and requested him to return the money of the distraught woman.

Initially, the beneficiary refused to return the money claiming that he had won a lottery. However, when the cops said that they will take action against him, the man agreed to reverse the transaction. Subsequently, two days later on July 2, the woman received her money into her account.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2022 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).