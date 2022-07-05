Chennai, July 5: In a shocking incident, a 34-year-old techie was allegedly beaten to death in front of his family by an Ola cab driver on Old Mahabalipuram Road in Chennai. Police official said that the incident took place over a dispute regarding accommodating passengers in his cab.

According to a report in the The New Indian Express, the deceased has been identified as H Umendar (34) of Guduvanchery. Umendar had gone on an outing with his wife Bhavya (34), two children, and Bhavya's sister and her two children, a police officer said. Uttar Pradesh: Man Beats Police Official Inside Police Station in Mainpuri (Watch Video).

Inspector A Govindharaj said that the family had stepped out of a mall in Navalur after watching a movie around 3.30 pm. "Bhavya booked the cab. When the vehicle arrived, the family allegedly rushed into it," Govindharaj said.

He further said that the cab driver identified as N Ravi (41) from Salem enraged with the way the family got into the vehicle without his permission. The driver asked them to get out and enter the car only after confirming OTP. However, after everyone got down, Umendar allegedly slammed the cab's door. Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Five NDRF Teams Deployed in Mumbai As City Records 95.81 mm of Rain in Last 12 Hours, Landslide in Ghatkopar.

A police officer said, "Ravi picked up an argument with Umendar saying that he should have booked an SUV instead for seven people. As the war of words continued, Ravi slammed his phone on Umendar."

In her complaint, Bhavya claimed that her husband fell unconscious after the driver punched him several times. While Umendar was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. In the meantime, Ravi tried to flee but was caught by onlookers. Earthquake of 5.0 Magnitude Strikes Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 24 Tremors Recorded in Two Days.

The Kelambakkam police have arrested Ravi on charges of murder. He has been remanded to police custody. Sources from the police said that Umendar was working as a software developer in Coimbatore, and had come to Guduvanchery on Saturday to spend the weekend with his family.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2022 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).