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Fact Check Fact Check Mumbai Woman Who Lashed Out at Minister Girish Mahajan for Causing Traffic Disruption in Worli Booked? Police Say No FIR Filed Social media claims that an FIR was filed against a woman who confronted a Maharashtra minister in Mumbai’s Worli are false. Mumbai Police confirmed that no FIR has been registered. A complaint has been submitted seeking legal action, but the case remains under review with no formal charges filed yet.

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Claims circulating on social media that an FIR has been registered against a woman who confronted Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan during a traffic disruption in Mumbai's Worli are incorrect, according to the police. Authorities have clarified that no FIR has been filed in the case so far.

The clarification came after Mumbai Police issued a public statement urging users to verify information before sharing it online. While a complaint has been submitted seeking legal action, officials confirmed that it has not yet resulted in the registration of a formal FIR. Mumbai: Complaint Filed Against Woman After Protest Over Traffic Jam During BJP Rally in Worli.

No FIR Against Woman Who Confronted Minister Girish Mahajan, Say Mumbai Police

No FIR has been registered against the lady. We request you and everyone to verify the facts from official channel before posting on social media and refrain from spreading misinformation. https://t.co/A5qHv3B3cp — मुंबई पोलीस Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 24, 2026

Fact Check: No FIR Filed Against Woman Who Confronted Minister in Worli Traffic Row

The misinformation began circulating shortly after a video of the incident went viral, prompting widespread reactions online. In its statement, Mumbai Police said: “No FIR has been registered against the lady. We request you and everyone to verify the facts from official channel before posting on social media and refrain from spreading misinformation.”

The police response directly counters viral claims suggesting that legal action had already been initiated against the woman. Is the Mumbai Woman Who Lashed Out at Girish Mahajan Over Traffic Disruption Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Pooja Mishra?

Complaint Filed at Worli Police Station

Two days after the incident, a complaint was submitted at the Worli police station by a woman identified as Zen Sadavarte. The complainant has sought that an FIR be registered against the woman seen in the video, referring to her as “entitled” and accusing her of insulting police personnel and public servants.

In her statement, Sadavarte said, “Police officers were working relentlessly for the people. An entitled woman gets down from her Mercedes and uses abusive language against the police. Who are you, madam, to come and talk against our public authorities?” The complaint invokes multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita, including Sections 221, 132, 352, 195, 353, and 224.

The controversy stems from an incident in Mumbai’s Worli area, where a woman confronted Minister Mahajan over a major traffic jam caused by a political protest related to the women’s reservation Bill.

In the widely shared video, the woman questioned why the protest was being held on a busy road instead of a nearby open ground, highlighting concerns over traffic disruption and what many described online as “VIP culture.”

The minister later responded to the incident, describing the woman’s tone and language as inappropriate while also apologising for the inconvenience caused. He added that such disruptions during protests are not uncommon.

As of now, the case remains at the complaint stage. Police have not registered an FIR and are yet to confirm whether any legal action will be initiated based on the complaint. "We request you and everyone to verify the facts from official channel before posting on social media and refrain from spreading misinformation," Mumbai Police said.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Mumbai Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : An FIR has been registered against a woman who confronted Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan during a traffic disruption in Mumbai's Worli. Conclusion : The claim is fake. Mumbai Police said no FIR has been filed in connection with the incident. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).