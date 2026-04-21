A woman commuter in Mumbai confronted Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan and police officials on April 21 after a political rally in the Worli area caused hours-long traffic congestion. The incident, captured on video and widely shared online, shows the woman questioning authorities over the disruption.

The rally, organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the Mahayuti alliance, was held as a protest against opposition parties, including the Indian National Congress, over the rejection of the Women’s Reservation Bill. Ashok Kharat Viral Video Row, Amravati S*x Scandal: Epstein Files-Like Cases Rock Maharashtra.

Woman Confronts Minister Girish Mahajan

A woman exposed the BJP’s fake narrative. Entering a BJP rally that was organized in the name of women’s reservation and allegedly misleading women, she confronted BJP minister Girish Mahajan and bluntly told him, “Get out of here.”@INCIndia @INCMaharashtra @Pawankhera… pic.twitter.com/ec8o0UjaWr — Shreenivas Bikkad (@ShrinivasBikkad) April 21, 2026

The protest march began at Jambhori Maidan in Worli and was scheduled to proceed to the Dome. The area, which includes densely populated BDD chawls, typically sees heavy traffic. However, delays in the start of the rally reportedly led to severe congestion across key roads in the locality, leaving commuters stranded for extended periods.

According to accounts, the woman, who was on her way to pick up her child from school, left her vehicle amid the gridlock and walked into the rally. In the video, she is seen confronting Minister Mahajan, questioning the decision to hold the march on busy roads and urging organisers to shift the gathering to an open ground nearby. Mumbai Drug Bust: Former Bar Dancer Arrested With 5,000 Ecstasy Pills Worth INR 6 Crore.

She also raised concerns about the inconvenience caused to the public, using strong language to demand that the road be cleared.

The commuter also argued with personnel from the Mumbai Police, insisting on speaking to senior officials. Officers later escorted her to the side and attempted to address her concerns. No official statement has been issued regarding the incident so far.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 11:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).