Kota, January 29: According to authorities, a student in Kota, Rajasthan, who was preparing for a competitive test, committed suicide. This is the second suicide in January, and it highlights how exam stress is becoming a bigger problem for many students. The 18-year-old Niharika Singh was discovered hanging at her home while preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in the Borkheda neighbourhood of Kota. She was declared dead at the hospital despite the family's quick action and immediate hospitalisation. To find out what led up to her sad choice, the police have launched an inquiry that includes a post-mortem examination.

Niharika's body was discovered by the police along with a suicide note. "Mummy, Papa, I can't do JEE. So I suicide [sic]. I am loser. I worst daughter. Sorry Mummy, Papa. This is the last option I have", the note read. NEET Aspirant From Uttar Pradesh Aaditya Seth Dies by Suicide in Kota.

The police said that Niharika was a repeat student in her twelfth year of school, living with her banker father and struggling under the burden of competitive examinations. Even after dedicating seven to eight hours a day to her studies, she was overcome by the obstacles. This tragic incident happened shortly after Mohammed Zaid, a different Kota coaching student, took his own life. Zaid, who was originally from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, had been preparing for the NEET admission test. Kota Suicides: Student Preparing For NEET Exam Dies by Suicide, 25th Case This Year.

The Centre released recommendations last year to lessen the burden on coaching students in response to the spike in student suicides. District and coaching facility administrators received directives to protect students from stress and despair. Nonetheless, there is ongoing discussion on these metrics' efficacy.

