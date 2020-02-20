'Namaste Trump' Event Organised by Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti, All Invites Issued by Them: MEA

PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump during 'Howdy, Modi!' event (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 20: The 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad, on lines of the 'Howdy, Modi!' extravaganza held in Houston in September last year, is organised by the Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), while responding to a question on the special invitees for the event, said the list of invitations is prepared by the organisers. Donald Trump's India Visit: US President May Cut Short Stay in Ahmedabad to Accommodate Agra in Itinerary.

"The 'Namaste Trump' event is being organised by the Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti. The Samiti is taking all decisions on whom to invite," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, without further elaborating about the organisation he referred to. The outfit lacks presence on digital platforms, with no information available on it in public domain by the time this report was published.

What MEA Spox Said?

The Namaste Trump event is scheduled on the evening of February 24 -- hours after the US President and First Lady Melania Trump would be landing in Gandhinagar. The event is organised at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, billed as the largest in the world. A gathering of 1.25 lakh is expected at the stadium to witness the event where Donald Trump would be accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the second-day of Trump's visit, Modi would attend crucial bilateral meetings in Delhi. "Both leaders will pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. Followed by delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump at Hyderabad House," Raveesh Kumar said.