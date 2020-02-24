Namaste Trump: Mrugesh Jaikrishna, the Man Who Built Motera Stadium in Just 8 Months in 1983 Not Invited For Event

Motera Stadium Security (Photo Credits: ANI)

Ahmedabad, February 24: Security has been tightened and all preparations are done before the arrival of US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium in Motera. Modi along with Trump and his wife is all set to address the Namaste Trump event at the stadium. The stadium was built by former BCCI VP Mrugesh Jaikrishna got land from the then CM and constructed it in 8 months and 13 days in 1983. However, according to a Mumbai Mirror report, the man himself has not been invited to Trump's big event in Ahmedabad.

The stadium today can hold 1.10 lakh people, but 36 years earlier it was just 63- acres of 'banjar' land. There was frequent tussle for passes over matches at the old stadium led Jaikrishna to toy with the idea of building a new cricket stadium. He had approached then Chief Minister Madhavsinh Solanki for land. Jaikrishna recollected how Solanki supported him despite stiff opposition from his old party members. Donald Trump, PM Modi Garland Mahatma Gandhi's Portrait at Sabarmati Ashram, Spin 'Charkha'; See Pics and Videos.

Jaikrishna worked day in and night and collected money from various cooperative banks, NRIs and constructed the stadium in just eight months just in time for the West Indies and India match in November 1983. Narendra Modi after coming to power became the President of GCA in 2009 had consulted Jaikrishna several times to know more about cricket.

Jaikrishna, as quoted in the report, said, "No, I have not been invited. But the joy in my heart to see Motera become the world's biggest stadium is 99.9 percent more than any other feeling."