Mumbai, September 21: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from the Navi Mumbai area where a man allegedly killed his four-year-old son by banging him on the floor. Reports inform that the incident took place at Sanpada railway station on the Harbour line. According to a report by TOI, the accused, who lived under the Sanpada flyover, allegedly killed his son by banging him on the floor of the Sanpada railway station.

Soon after the incident was reported, the railway police arrested a 23-year-old man. The TOI report states that the man killed his son following a domestic quarrel with his second wife on Sunday. According to an investigation by Police, the accused identified as Sakalsingh Pawar hails from Yavatmal. The cops have charged him with murder. Navi Mumbai Shocker: To Avoid Marriage, Man Kills Ailing Girlfriend by Giving Her Ketamine Injection on Pretext of Treating Her; Arrested.

The cops revealed that the man had first lied to officials of Sanpada police station He tried to fool the cops saying that his second wife had assaulted the boy as she was angry after a quarrel between the duo. However, senior railway police inspector Vishnu Kesarkar said that the CCTV footage of the incident revealed the truth that the man had banged the kid on the floor of the railway station, leading to his death.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2021 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).