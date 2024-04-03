Navi Mumbai, April 3: A 38-year-old resident of Navi Mumbai fell victim to an online scam, losing Rs 90,000 while attempting to return a box of protein supplements purchased from Flipkart. The man had ordered a 3 kg box of MuscleBlaze protein supplements, but received only 2 kg.

In an attempt to resolve the issue, he searched for Flipkart’s customer service number online and dialed the number that appeared in the search results, reported Indian Express. Unbeknownst to him, the number had been altered by cyber fraudsters. The person on the other end, posing as a Flipkart representative, promised a refund if the man clicked on a link sent via SMS. Online Scam in Bengaluru: Woman Tries to Purchase IPL Tickets Online, Duped of Rs 86,000.

Upon clicking the link, his phone began to malfunction and eventually shut down. When he restarted his phone, he discovered that approximately Rs 90,000 had been debited from his account. He contacted Flipkart and his bank, only to realise he had been duped. Cryptocurrency Scam in Ahmedabad: Vejalpur Resident Duped of Rs 29.90 Lakh by Fraudster on Pretext of Investment in Crypto, Case Registered.

Despite his pleas, the bank refused to refund the money, stating that he had clicked on the link, thereby causing the fraud. The man then approached the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials, who concurred with the bank’s stance.

The victim subsequently filed an FIR at the NRI Sagri police station against unidentified persons. The case is currently under investigation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2024 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).