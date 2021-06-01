Navi Mumbai, June 1: In a shocking incident, a man from Navi Mumbai kills his ailing girlfriend give giving her a Ketamine injection. The man killed her girlfriend as she was diagnosed with a deadly disease, and he did not want to marry her. The accused gave Ketamine injection to the woman on the pretext of treating her illness. The dead body of the victim was found in the Panvel area. On May 29. Mumbai Shocker: Man Survives Knife Attack on a Pedestrian Bridge in Kurla, Shocking Video Caught on CCTV.

Police were unable to identify the body. According to a report published in India Today, on Sunday, a plastic bag with an Aadhar card, a purse and some clothes of a woman was found by an auto driver. The victim’s brother Ramesh Thombre reached the police station where the body was kept and identify it.

Thombre told police that her sister had an affair with a man named Chandrakant Gaikar. He worked in a hospital in Panvel. Gaikar and the victim had a heated argument on the phone. Panvel police sent the team to nab the accused. During the investigation, the accused confessed to the crime. Gaikar told police that he had been in an affair with the woman for the past six months. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Found Living With Mother's Dead Body For Past 9 Months.

The accused further told police that the victim was threatening the accused to marry her soon after she was diagnosed with the illness. He then decided to kill her. The accused said that he took an injection of Ketamine and gave it to his girlfriend on the pretext of curing her. After killing the woman, he tried to destroy the evidence by throwing away her bag and mobile phone. Gaikar was remanded to police custody on Monday till June 6.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2021 04:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).