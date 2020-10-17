New Delhi, October 17: On the auspicious occasion of Navaratri 2020, political leaders extended warm wishes to people of the nation. Political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Prakash Javadekar, Rajnath Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among other leaders took to Twitter to wish people on the joyous festival. The Prime Minister extended his greetings to people on the beginning of Navratri and wished them happiness, peace and prosperity With the blessings of the goddess, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous, he said in a tweet. Sharad Navratri 2020 Wishes & Images in Full HD: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, SMS, Quotes, Facebook Photos, Messages to Send During Navaratri.

"Pranams to Maa Shailputri on Day 1 of Navratri. With her blessings, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous. May her blessings give us strength to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor and downtrodden", Modi tweeted.

Here's the tweet by PM Modi:

ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥ Pranams to Maa Shailputri on Day 1 of Navratri. With her blessings, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous. May her blessings give us strength to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor and downtrodden. pic.twitter.com/0iIMFx8cZz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted a post wishing people on the occasion of Navaratri 2020. "Best wishes to all of you and your whole family for the festival of Navratri", Singh said.

Here's the tweet by Rajnath Singh:

आप सभी को एवं आपके पूरे परिवार को शारदीय नवरात्रि के पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। या देवी सर्वभूतेषु शैलपुत्री रूपेण संस्थिता।⁰नमस्तस्यै, नमस्तस्यै, नमस्तस्यै नमो नम:। जय माता दी! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 17, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended Navaratri wishes to people of the country. Shah tweeted a message in Hindi saying Navratri' is a symbol of penance, worship and power worship. "Heartfelt greetings to all the countrymen of the Mahaparva of Navratri. May Goddess Bhagwati bless all. Jai Mata Di!", Shah tweeted.

Here's the tweet by Amit Shah:

‘नवरात्रि’ तप, साधना और शक्ति उपासना का प्रतीक है। नवरात्रि के महापर्व की समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। माँ भगवती सभी पर अपनी कृपा व आशीर्वाद बनाये रखें। जय माता दी! pic.twitter.com/cuIvns5RmI — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 17, 2020

Congress leader and Punjab Chief Minister Amarider Singh said wished people of the nation on the first day of the festive season. Singh urged people to observe safety precautions against coronavirus while celebrating the festival. "I wish Happy Navratri to all for this day marks the start of the festive season. May this auspicious time be the harbinger of happiness, health & prosperity for all. Urge everyone to observe all safety precautions against COVID-19 while celebrating with your family & friends", Singh tweeted.

Here's the tweet by Amarinder Singh:

I wish Happy #Navratri to all for this day marks the start of the festive season. May this auspicious time be the harbinger of happiness, health & prosperity for all. Urge everyone to observe all safety precautions against #Covid19 while celebrating with your family & friends. pic.twitter.com/HF8x0QuSSF — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 17, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and wished people on the auspicious festival and urged people to follow all coronavirus protocols while celebrating the holy festival. "Navratri is starting from today. May Mother Durga's grace be with you all forever. Due to the Coronavirus crisis, I appeal to all of you to take care of the rules in public places and always go out wearing masks", Kejiriwal tweeted.

Here's the tweet by Arvind Kejriwal:

आज से नवरात्रि शुरू हो रहे हैं। आप सबको इस पावन पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। माँ दुर्गा की कृपा आप सभी पर सदा बनी रहे। कोरोना संकट के कारण मेरी आप सभी से अपील है कि सार्वजनिक जगहों पर नियमों का ख्याल जरूर रखें और हमेशा मास्क पहन कर ही बाहर जाएं।#Navratri — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 17, 2020

The nine nights celebrate and worship the nine forms of Durga. This year, the nine-day auspicious festival, which marks the beginning of Durga Puja, began on October 17 and will end on October 26 with Vijay Dashami and Durga visarjan . According to the Drik Panchang, Navratri begins on the first day of Ashwin lunar month with ghatasthapana. It is during this time that Goddess Durga in nine-different forms arrives on Earth from her heavenly abode.

