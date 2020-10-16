Just a day to go for Sharad Navratri 2020. The biggest, the brightest and the most popular Navratri of all, Sharad Navratri is celebrated with a lot of fun and fervour across the country. Navratri that translates to “Nine Nights” is a major Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, a widely revered deity in Hinduism. Apart from preparations to celebrate Navratri 2020 are in full swing, people are also ensuring to keep their bank of best greetings and messages in place. Because everyone loves to wish their family, friends, colleagues and relatives on the festival day. Therefore, the search for most beautiful Navratri 2020 images in full HD, Sharad Navratri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Navratri 2020 messages in Hindi and English, Navratri wishes, Navratri greetings, Durga Puja photos, Navratri images HD, Navratri wallpapers, Navratri quotes, Navratri Facebook status, and more has increased exponentially. You will find it all below. Navaratri 2020 will begin from October 17 and will go on till October 25, ending with the grand Vijayadashami and Dussehra celebrations on October 25.

Sharad Navaratri widely celebrates the nine forms of Goddess Durga or Shakti Maa, which is also referred to as the Navadurga. The last three days of Navaratri also mark the celebration of Durga Puja in the Eastern parts of the country. Navaratri celebrations often involve daily prayers to the different forms of Goddess Durga, namely - Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, Sidhidatri. In addition to the daily Navratri Pujas, people also follow stringent fasting through the nine days. There are some people who vow to walk bare feet for all nine days, believing these offerings will please the Goddess.

In addition to the religious aspect of this festival, there are various fun practices such as wearing designated colour clothes that often bond the community together. As we prep for these 9-days of fun-filled celebrations, here are a few Happy Navratri messages and greetings, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Status and more for you to share online!

Happy Navratri (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Navratri Is Here With Festive Atmosphere. Feel the Spirit and Have Fun, As All the Family Celebrates as One. Happy Navratri 2020 to You!

Happy Navratri (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Know Someone Who Deserves to Be Blessed This Navratri, Someone Who Has Been So Good, So Sharing and So Special. That Someone Is You! Happy Navratri 2020!

Happy Navratri (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Durga Brighten Your Life With Countless Blessings of Happiness and Prosperity Happy Navratri 2020

Happy Navratri (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Bow to Adi-Shakti, the Primal Power, I Bow to the All-Encompassing Power, I Bow to the Creative Power, I Bow to the Divine Mother. Happy Navratri!

Happy Navratri (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Blessings, Greetings, Sweet, Joyful, Loving Energy to You All! Happy Navratri 2020!

How to Download Navratri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Getting colourful WhatsApp Stickers for Navratri is quite easy. All you have to do is, go to Play Store and search with keywords such as 'Navratri', 'Happy Navratri 2020', 'Navratri Stickers', 'Navratri Photo Frames', and more, you will come across a number of beautiful Stickers for WhatsApp.

We hope that these Navaratri greetings help you to bring this nine-day festivity with all the zeal and enthusiasm. The festive season in India is always known to bring out the best in the country and Navaratri is undoubtedly one of the longest celebrations which are filled with grandeur. Happy Sharad Navaratri!

