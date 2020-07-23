Telangana, July 23: The foundation laying ceremony for the first Neera Cafe in Hyderabad took place on Thursday. According to an ANI update, social distancing norms were violated at the ceremony, where state minister KT Rama Rao and other leaders also participated.

According to an Indian Express report, the estimated cost of the building is Rs 3 crore. Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud held a review meeting on Friday regarding the arrangements for laying the foundation. Srinivas Goud said the proposed Neera Cafe would be the only modern cafe in the country. Odisha: BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi Violates Social Distancing Norms, Fined as Per COVID-19 Rules.

Social Distancing Norms Violated at Foundation Laying Ceremony of First Neera Cafe in Hyderabad:

Telangana: Social distancing norms violated at the foundation laying ceremony of 'Neera cafe' in Hyderabad today, where state minister KT Rama Rao and other leaders participated. pic.twitter.com/ixFfCGrunE — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2020

According to a Siasat report, people in Hyderabadis have topped the list for flouting the COVID-19 lockdown norms. Even though the government has imposed fresh lockdown in containment zones till July 31 to check virus spread, there has been an increase in cases of people violating the social distancing norms and other precautionary measures which one needs to follow amid the coronavirus pandemic. The total number of coronavirus cases in Telangana have increased to 49,259 and 438 people have so far died in the state.

As the total number of coronavirus cases have crossed the 12-lakh mark in India, people continue to flout social distancing norms and other precautions to curb the spread of the pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).