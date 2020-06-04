Odisha: BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi Violates Social Distancing Norms, Fined as Per COVID-19 Rules

Coronavirus in India | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bhubaneswar, June 4: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Aparajita Sarangi, here on Thursday, invited criticism for violating social distancing norms after pictures of her with supporters at a party worker's house went viral on social media. The parliamentarian said she had volunteered to pay the fine as per the COVID-19 rules. "Under very special circumstances, I went to the residence of BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan, yesterday (Wednesday). I fully appreciate & respect people's concern regarding adherence to COVID-19 norms. It is a good sign. Acknowledging my duty, I have volunteered to pay the fine due," she tweeted.

On Wednesday, Sarangi had gone to meet Pradhan, who had resigned from the BJP over the district president nomination. In the picture shared by Sarangi in her Twitter handle, it was seen that she along with party workers were without masks and not adhering to social distancing norms. The Commissionerate Police said it had collected fines from 21 people for violating the COVID-19 guidelines. Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu Takes Part in Procession in Chitradurga, Watch Video to See How Social Distancing Norms Were Violated.

"It has come to our notice that #SocialDistanacing & requirement of wearing masks was not followed at a political congregation in Bhubaneswar. Fines were collected from 21 identified participants as per law. We request all to follow the social distancing norms scrupulously," tweeted Bhubaneswar SCP. Meanwhile, a complaint has been lodged with the capital police station against Sarangi for violating the COVID-19 rules.