New Delhi, August 30: The demand for postponing the NEET 2020 and JEE (Main) 2020 exams is gaining momentum with every passing day. On Sunday, A 17-year old JEE aspirant submitted a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde regarding this. In his letter, the student sought directions to postpone National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) examinations in view of COVID-19 and floods in the country. NEET UG Admit Card 2020 Released Online at ntaneet.nic.in Amid Students’ Plea to Postpone NTA Entrance Exam, Here’s the Direct Link to Download Hall Tickets.

Notably, the JEE (Main) 2020 exams are scheduled to take place between September 1 and September 6. Meanwhile, the NEET 2020 exam will be conducted on September 13. Students are demanding that the government should postpone the entrance exams due to the prevailing health emergency in the country. NEET And JEE 2020 Exams Update: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Instructs District Collectors to Arrange Free Transport For Aspirants Appearing From Exams.

Tweet by ANI:

Delhi: A 17-year old JEE aspirant today submitted a letter to Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, praying for directions to postpone NEET and JEE exams in view of COVID-19 & floods in the country. — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2020

Opposition parties are also targeting the government for not accepting the student’s demand. Many students also approached the top court against the government’s decision. However, on August 17, the Supreme Court declined to entertain a plea seeking the postponement of the NEET and JEE 2020 exams. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra noted that the postponement of the exams would put the career of the students in peril.

