Is There Sunday Mega Block on December 14, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know

Mumbai, December 14: Mumbai’s suburban rail network will witness a disruption on Sunday, December 14, 2025, as the authority has decided to carry out mega blocks on multiple local train lines. The mega blocks on the suburban network will be undertaken to carry out essential engineering and maintenance works.

With the scheduled mega block on the Mumbai Local Train network on December 14, commuters are expected to face inconvenience. It must be noted that while some lines will be affected for several hours, others will continue to operate normally. Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Issues No Cold-Wave Alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar Till December 16; Check Details.

Mumbai Mega Block on December 14

Central Line:

On the Central Railway, a mega block will be in place between Matunga and Mulund on both the up and down fast lines. The block will be enforced from 11.05 am to 3.45 pm. During this period, fast local train services will be impacted and may be diverted or regulated, which could lead to delays for passengers traveling along this corridor.

Harbour Line:

The Harbour Line will remain unaffected on Sunday, with no mega block scheduled. Local train services on this route will run as per the regular timetable, providing relief to commuters who depend on this line. Thane Water Cut: TMC Announces 50% Water Cut Due to Damage to Main Water Pipeline, City To Receive 12-Hour Supply Until December 15.

Trans Harbour Line:

Services on the Trans Harbour Line will be disrupted due to a mega block between Thane and Vashi/Nerul. The block will be in effect on both up and down lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. Passengers commuting between Thane and Navi Mumbai are advised to expect delays and consider alternate travel options where possible.

Uran Line:

There will be no mega block on the Uran Line. Train services on this section are expected to operate normally throughout the day without any major interruptions.

Western Line:

On the Western Railway, a mega block has been announced between Goregaon and Borivali on the up and down fast lines. The block will be observed from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm, during which fast train services will be affected. Slow local trains may be operated on fast tracks to maintain connectivity, though commuters should be prepared for longer travel times.

Railway authorities have advised passengers to plan their journeys, check real-time updates through official railway apps, and allow additional time for travel during the block hours.

