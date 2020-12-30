New Delhi, December 30: Amid the growing concerns about the new coronavirus strain, the Centre has extended the temporary ban on flights from and to the United Kingdoms. Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union Minister of Civil Aviation on Wednesday announced that temporary suspension of fights from and to the European country has been extended till January 7, 2021. India Suspends All UK Flights From Tuesday Night Till December 31 Over Concerns of New Strain of Coronavirus; Those Arriving Till Tuesday Night to Undergo Mandatory RT-PCR Test at Airport.

Post it, the flights will resume with strict regulations. The details about the resumption of travel from and to UK will be announced shortly, said the Civil Aviation Minister. Earlier the government had put the temporary suspension on flights from the December 22 to December 31, owing to the detection of new coronavrius strain the European country. COVID-19 Mutant Strain in India: 15 More Reports With UK Coronavirus Strain, Total Cases Cross 20.

Read the Tweet Here:

Decision has been taken to extend the temporary suspension of flights to & from the UK till 7 January 2021. Thereafter strictly regulated resumption will take place for which details will be announced shortly. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 30, 2020

Earlier today, India reported 14 new cases of new coronavirus strain India, taking total number of such cases to 20, the Union Health Ministry said. All the 20 cases has been reported in people who recently returned from the United Kingdoms.

The new coronavirus starin detected in the UK earlier this month is sai to be 70 per cent more infectious than the present one. Several countries have banned flights from the European country. The experts however claim that the mutant is not any dangerous and the COVID-19 vaccine will be effective against it as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2020 11:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).