New Delhi, December 21: India on Monday suspended all flight services to the United Kingdom (UK) amid reports of a new strain of coronavirus in the European country. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said that all flights originating from the UK to India would be suspended till December 31, 2020. The suspension of flights will start with effect from 11:50 pm on December 22. The flights from India will also remain suspended during the same period. No Evidence That New Variant of Coronavirus More Deadly, Says WHO Official.

Passengers arriving from the UK will have to undergo necessary RT-PCR test for COVID-19. The Ministry said, “As a measure of abundant precaution, passengers arriving from the UK in all transit flights (flights that have taken off or flights which are reaching India before December 22 at 23.59 hrs) should be subject to mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival at the airports concerned.” Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday clarified that there is no need to panic as the government is alert on the issue.

Tweet by MoCA:

Considering the prevailing situation in UK. Govt. of India has decided that all flights originating from UK to India to be suspended till 31st December 2020 (23.59 hours). — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) December 21, 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 19 made the announcement about the new variant of the Sars-Cov-2, saying it has spread rapidly in parts of the country, and was estimated by scientists to be 70 per cent more transmissible. Less than 24 hours after the announcement, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Austria and Italy have suspended flights from the UK.

