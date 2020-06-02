Nisarga Cyclone Gains Momentum, Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar, Valsad, Navsari, Surat Among Districts Likely to be Affected

Cyclone Nisarga Movement (Photo Credits: IMD)

Cyclone Nisarga is moving towards to Mumbai and Surat as the depression over the Arabian Sea turned into a 'deep depression' on Tuesday afternoon. The system will intensify even more and turn into a 'cyclonic storm' by today evening and further into a 'severe cyclonic storm' by June 3, affecting the coastal regions of Maharashtra and Gujarat with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph. NDRF Director General SN Pradhan said NDRF is deployed in both the states- 10 teams are in Maharashtra and 11 teams are in Gujarat. "Gujarat has asked for 5 more teams so we're getting them airlifted from Punjab. They should be able to reach Gujarat by late night today", he added. Nisarga Cyclone Tracker: Cyclonic Storm to Turn Into Severe Cyclonic Storm by June 3; Check Forecast and Day-Wise Movement.

Regions Likely to be Affected by Cyclone Nisarga

District Level Wind Warning in Maharashtra and Gujarat (Photo Credits: IMD)

In Maharashtra, coastal districts like Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Thane, Vasai, Pen, Raigad, Mumbai and Palghar will be more affected by it. The deep depression is currently 480 km away from Mumbai. A storm surge of about 1-2 meters height above astronomical tide is very likely in Mumbai up to about 1 to 1.5 km during the time of landfall.

In Gujarat, Surat, Navsari, Bhavnagar, Valsad, Dang, Baruch are likely to be severely affected by Cyclone Nisarga. Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds will lash these coastal areas of both the states and there could be inundation in low-lying areas, townships, and city areas. Wind speed could also cause damage to trees, telephone, and electric poles during the next two days.

Cyclone Nisarga Movement

Cyclone Nisarga Movement (Photo Credits: IMD)

Damage Expected due to Cyclone Nisarga in Maharashtra and Gujarat:

Major damage to thatched houses/ huts. Roof tops may blow off. Unattached metal sheets may fly.

Damage to power and communication lines.

Major damage to Kutcha and some damage to Pucca roads. Flooding of escape routes.

Breaking of tree branches, uprooting of large avenue trees. Damage to banana and papaya trees. Large dead limbs blown from trees.

Major damage to coastal crops.

Damage to embankments/ salt pans.

Take a Look at the Video:

The cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' will cross north Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar in Raigad district and Daman on June 3. In the wake the weather conditions, the IMD has issued Cyclone Alert for north Maharashtra south Gujarat coasts. "Depression over east-central Arabian sea intensified into Deep Depression. To intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm and cross Maharashtra coast during June 3 afternoon. Cyclone Alert for north Maharashtra south Gujarat coasts", the IMD said in its release.