Monsoon 2020 Update: Rainfall Likely to Rise in Mumbai and Kerala from June 8-9, Delhi May Receive Rains After June 11, Says IMD Forecast

Mumbai, June 5: The India Meteorological Department on Friday predicted that rainfall is likely to increase in Mumbai and Kerala from June 8 or June 9 due to formation of a new low-pressure system over the east-central Arabian sea. Apart from this, the IMD said that rainfall will reduce by the next 24 hours and temperature will start rising in northwest India, particularly in Delhi and there will be no rain till June 11.

Informing about the predictions, Head of Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre -- Rajendra Kumar Jenamani -- said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "In Mumbai & Kerala, rainfall is likely to increase from June 8 or June 9 due to formation of a new low-pressure system over the east-central Arabian sea." Pre-Monsoon Rains: IMD Issues 'Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall' Alert in Weather Update For East UP.

He also added, "Rainfall will reduce by the next 24 hours & temperature will start rising in northwest India, particularly in Delhi & there will be no rain till June 11. From June 12, fresh rain is likely to start again in northwest India due to easterly winds." Among other details, Jenamani said that low-pressure system is likely to move northwestward towards Odisha coast by June 12 or June 13. Following this, rainfall is likely to increase over Odisha and adjoining east coast from June 11.

Earlier on Thursday, IMD predicted pre-monsoon rainfall in the eastern part of UP and Rajathan. The rainfall alert by IMD in East UP came a day after the country's western and central states received torrential rainfall in several pockets due to the landfall of cyclone Nisarga.