Mumbai, March 26: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has temporarily shut down the recently launched ‘Melody Road’ along the Mumbai Coastal Road following sustained complaints from residents in the Breach Candy area. The decision comes less than a month after the initiative was introduced, with residents citing continuous music playback, particularly the song “Jai Ho”, as a major disturbance.

The project, designed as a creative urban feature, involved playing music along a stretch of the road. However, locals reported that the sound, played from early morning until late at night, disrupted daily routines in what is typically a quiet residential neighbourhood. Mumbai Water Cut: Supply To Remain Suspended for 16 Hours, Check Dates and List of Affected Areas.

Barricades on Mumbai ‘Melody Road’ After Noise Complaints

‘Melody Road’ barricaded after complaints; BMC takes action •The BMC has decided to temporarily shut down ‘Melody Road’. •The decision comes within a month of the initiative being launched on the Coastal Road. •Residents of the Breach Candy area had raised repeated complaints… pic.twitter.com/ABbNA27LHJ — Mayuresh Ganapatye (@mayuganapatye) March 26, 2026

‘Melody Road’ Temporarily Shut Down After Noise Complaints

Residents’ groups, including the Breach Candy ALM and a local residents’ forum representing around 650 families, submitted a detailed complaint to Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and the Chief Minister’s Office.

They said the sound from the installation travelled directly into nearby homes, making it difficult to keep windows open. Elderly residents were among those most affected. The complaint also noted that the area already experiences traffic noise, which has worsened with the addition of amplified music. Mumbai Gets India’s 1st Musical Road; Know Location on Coastal Road, Speed, and How the ‘Jai Ho’ Tune Works.

Initially, the BMC maintained that the sound levels were within permissible limits. However, following continued objections, officials have now ordered a decibel-level assessment inside nearby residential buildings to better understand the impact.

Residents also raised safety concerns, arguing that music along a high-speed corridor could distract drivers and increase accident risks. The presence of schools and hospitals nearby has added to concerns about the broader implications of the project.

As an interim step, the civic body has placed barricades and shut the affected stretch. Officials are now considering limiting the ‘Melody Road’ concept to weekends or special occasions instead of continuous operation. The episode has also drawn scrutiny over public spending, with critics questioning whether the funds used for the project could have been allocated to essential civic services.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).