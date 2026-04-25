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News INDIA Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Schedules Night Blocks for Metro Line 6 Work, Services To Face Disruption Commuters in Mumbai should brace for disruptions this weekend as both Western Railway and Central Railway have announced major maintenance and infrastructure blocks affecting suburban services. This is to facilitate infrastructure work, including the launch of girders for Metro Line-6 and foot overbridges.

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Commuters in Mumbai should brace for disruptions this weekend as both Western Railway and Central Railway have announced major maintenance and infrastructure blocks affecting suburban services. This is to facilitate infrastructure work, including the launch of girders for Metro Line-6 and foot overbridges.

Western Line Night Blocks: April 25–26

The Western Railway will operate crucial night blocks between April 25 and 26 to support infrastructure upgrades, including work related to Mumbai Metro Line 6.

A major block between Ram Mandir and Jogeshwari stations will run from 10:15 pm on April 25 to 8:15 am on April 26 for launching steel girders. Additionally, a full block across all lines will be in place between 1:45 am and 4:45 am. Underground Local Trains in Mumbai Soon? What We Know.

Simultaneously, another block at Dahisar will facilitate the launching of girders for two foot overbridges. This will impact multiple lines between 2:05 am and 4:05 am.

Suburban Services Hit

Several suburban train services will be partially cancelled or regulated during the block period.

The last Churchgate–Virar local at 1:00 am on April 25 will remain cancelled

The 12:50 am service will be the final train on this route

On April 26, the first Virar-origin train will depart at 3:40 am but run only up to Goregaon in slow mode

Passengers are advised to check station notices for a detailed list of cancellations and revised schedules. Mumbai Local Train Services Disrupted on Central Line After Empty Rakes Derail Near Dombivli Station, Derailment Triggers Peak-Hour Chaos (Watch Videos).

Mail, Express Trains Delayed

Long-distance trains will also face disruptions, particularly between Surat and Virar. Some trains may be delayed by 20 minutes to 1 hour 30 minutes, while select services from Okha and Bhuj could be rescheduled with delays of up to an hour.

Harbour Line Mega Block on Sunday

Meanwhile, Central Railway will conduct a mega block on the Harbour Line on Sunday for essential maintenance work.

Suburban services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Bandra/Chunabhatti will remain suspended from around 11 am to 4:45 pm.

Down services towards Vashi, Belapur, Panvel, Bandra, and Goregaon will be cancelled

Up services towards CSMT from these routes will also remain suspended

Alternate Arrangements

To ease inconvenience:

Special trains will run between Panvel and Kurla every 20 minutes

Passengers can use the Main Line and Western Railway between 10 am and 6 pm

No mega block will be carried out on the Main Line between CSMT and Kalyan.

Advisory for Commuters

Railway authorities have urged passengers to plan their journeys in advance and stay updated with revised timings, as these blocks are essential for safety upgrades and ongoing metro infrastructure work in Mumbai.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (M Indicator), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).