Did CDS General Anil Chauhan Accuse PM Narendra Modi of Politicising Indian Army? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral AI-Generated Video

Mumbai, November 11: Did Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan accuse PM Narendra Modi of "saffronising" the Indian Army? A viral video circulating on social media claims to show the Indian CDS making a controversial statement against the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the video, General Anil Chauhan purportedly says that "a professional army always fights for their country but ever since PM Modi came into power, he always considered the Indian Army as the concubine of his political party." The clip further suggests that the CDS opposed the "saffronisation" of the army, sparking political debates online.

The video, widely shared by several Pakistani social media handles, has raised concerns and confusion among users, especially as it appeared around the time of the Bihar elections. The edited clip appears to show General Chauhan addressing a public event, making politically charged remarks, an act highly unlikely for a serving officer of his rank. Many users questioned the authenticity of the video, tagging official agencies for clarification. Is Video Showing PM Narendra Modi Telling CEC Gyanesh Kumar That It's Time To Go Underground Real or Fake? PIB Fact Check Says Viral Clip Shared by Congress Is AI-Generated.

PIB Fact Check: Video of CDS General Anil Chauhan Accusing PM Narendra Modi of Politicising the Indian Army is Fake

However, the claim is false. The video in question is a deepfake created using AI technology to manipulate General Anil Chauhan’s speech. According to the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check unit, the CDS has never made such statements, and the viral clip has been doctored to spread misinformation and undermine public trust in the Indian Armed Forces. Did Delhi Special CP Ravindra Yadav Confirm Red Fort Blast Was Caused by CNG Explosion? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

CDS General Anil Chauhan Did Not Accuse PM Narendra Modi of Politicising India Army, Confirms PIB

🚨DEEPFAKE VIDEO ALERT! Several Pakistani propaganda handles are circulating a 'doctored video' falsely showing the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan making political remarks about the Prime Minister of India and the Indian Army, linking it to the Bihar… pic.twitter.com/FOK2BIgEYf — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 11, 2025

The original, unedited video of the event is available on YouTube, which clearly shows that no such remarks were made. Authorities have urged users not to share or promote the fake video, warning that it aims to undermine trust in the Indian Armed Forces. Citizens are advised to verify any politically charged content from official government or defence sources before believing or forwarding it.

Fact check

Claim : A viral video claims that CDS General Anil Chauhan accused PM Modi of politicising the Indian Army and referred to it as a “concubine” of the ruling party. Conclusion : The claim is false. The video is AI-generated, and PIB Fact Check confirmed that General Chauhan made no such remarks. Full of Trash Clean

