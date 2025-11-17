Did CDS Gen Anil Chauhan Really Claim NDA Won Bihar Because of ‘Trishul’ Exercises and Call for ‘Dharam Yudh’ To Remove Muslims and Non-Hindus From Indian Army? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Video

Mumbai, November 17: Days after the NDA's landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, a video of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan has been circulating on social media, claiming he said the alliance won the state polls due to the "Trishul" exercises. The video further claimed that General Chauhan referred to a war against Pakistan as part of a larger dharam yudh requiring the removal of Muslims and non-Hindus from the Indian Army.

"As far as the issue of Bihar elections is concerned, we have sufficient evidence that the NDA alliance was able to win because of threshold exercises by the Indian army. Prime minister Modi and his aim of saffronization has led to a wider public demand that the Indian army gets rid of the DNA of invaders who came to loot Indian wealth," Chauhan allegedly says in the video. Did COAS Upendra Dwivedi Say 50% Non-Caste Hindu Soldiers Are Being Removed in Saffronised India Under Orders From the Central Government? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI-Generated Video.

Fact Check: Did CDS Gen Anil Chauhan Claim NDA Won Bihar Because of ‘Trishul’ Exercises?

Pro-Pakistani handles are circulating a video of CDS General Anil Chauhan, claiming that he stated the NDA alliance won the Bihar elections due to the Trishul exercises, and that he referred to a war against Pakistan as part of a larger dharam yudh requiring the removal of… pic.twitter.com/7r79WvMbrq — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 17, 2025

"They are also rotting our Indian army. That is why I gave the suggestion that 50% of the noncaste Hindus should be removed by 2028. Indian army needs to be sued for this upcoming dharm youth against Pakistan. This synchronization is helping Indian army go back to its original roots," he adds. Did 3 Indian Air Force Aircraft Crash Within Two Hours Due to Unknown Electronic Interference? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim by Pro-Pakistani Handles.

However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has confirmed that CDS General Anil Chauhan has not made any such statement and the viral video is AI-generated. "Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) has NOT made any such statement. The video has been AI-generated to spread misinformation and undermine faith in the #IndianArmedForces," PIB Fact Check said on X. "Please remain vigilant and refrain from disseminating such content. For authentic information, rely only on official sources," the agency added.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : CDS General Anil Chauhan said that the NDA alliance won the Bihar elections due to the Trishul exercises, and that he referred to a war against Pakistan as part of a larger dharam yudh requiring the removal of Muslims and non-Hindus from the Indian Army. Conclusion : CDS General Anil Chauhan has not made any such statement and the viral video is AI-generated. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2025 11:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).